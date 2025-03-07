Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,870,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,107 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.
WPC stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
