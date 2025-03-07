Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,441 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,577,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,083,000 after buying an additional 161,846 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,835,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,381,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 626,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,485,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.69. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

