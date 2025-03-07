Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,831 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWK stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.97. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $127.38.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

