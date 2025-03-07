Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 25,325 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

ABCB opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.06. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.19.

Ameris Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Ameris Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

