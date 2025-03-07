Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 34,706 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE KRC opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

