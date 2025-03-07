Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.66 Million in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The Campbell Soup Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

