Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 175,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 10.0% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SKY stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

