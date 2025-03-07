Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,583 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,285. This represents a 16.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

