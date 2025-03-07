Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,334 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $380,821,000 after buying an additional 1,644,965 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 755,236 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $58,486,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $19,753,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,168,000 after purchasing an additional 174,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $88.19 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Mizuho increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

