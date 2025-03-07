Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $157,000.
Insmed Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of INSM opened at $75.02 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.
Insider Activity at Insmed
In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,553.60. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $227,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,155.20. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,859,028 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
