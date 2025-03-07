Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 41.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.81. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.