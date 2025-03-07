Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Addus HomeCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. This trade represents a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $95.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

