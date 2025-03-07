Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Pinterest by 11.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,043,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 108,481 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.7% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Pinterest by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $265,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.47.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,081.48. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,117 shares of company stock worth $253,056 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

