Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WASH

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.