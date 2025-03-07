Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Insider Activity at Amentum

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.