Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

IYZ stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $554.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

