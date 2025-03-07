Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

