Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $123.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $605.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.63. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile



Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

