Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,788 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 159.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,130,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $459,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,975 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $333,911,000 after buying an additional 1,577,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,662,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $598,988,000 after buying an additional 1,389,963 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,370,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,581,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $79,591,000 after acquiring an additional 357,234 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

