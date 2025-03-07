Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $100.18 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $136.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

