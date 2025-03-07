Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 120,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,731,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

