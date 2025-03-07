Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 187,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 172,821 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 125,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Barclays decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

