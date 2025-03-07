Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 127,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $36.52 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

