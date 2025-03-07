Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TriCo Bancshares

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $252,297.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,152.16. This represents a 45.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.57. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

