Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Dime Community Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Insider Activity

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, CTO Michael Fegan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,155 shares in the company, valued at $720,742.80. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,031.25. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,815 shares of company stock valued at $471,498. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 169.49%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

