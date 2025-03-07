Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of NVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVEC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in NVE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVE by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.08. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $90.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 58.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

About NVE

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.