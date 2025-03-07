Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,523 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,982,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 552,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $129.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.