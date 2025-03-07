Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,185 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Impinj by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth about $138,000.

Impinj Trading Down 2.7 %

PI opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.88. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $84,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 66,180 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,250.80. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $30,672.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,352.74. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,588 in the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

