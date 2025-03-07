Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,043 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

ITCI opened at $131.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.86 and a beta of 0.72. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $131.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

