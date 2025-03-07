Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.