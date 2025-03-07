Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,170,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Independent Bank by 59.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126,791 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Independent Bank by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 283,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.77. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INDB. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.