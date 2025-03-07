Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 62.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

