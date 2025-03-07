Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 100,440 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 45.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 28.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,008 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 4,532.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

NYSE TNL opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

