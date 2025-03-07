Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $54.30 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $130,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $1,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,174.02. This represents a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,827 shares of company stock worth $2,688,486 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

