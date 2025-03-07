Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

