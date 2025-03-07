Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

