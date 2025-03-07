Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA grew its stake in Kenvue by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 1,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 130,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 378,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.18 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

