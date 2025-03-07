Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 111,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,451,000 after buying an additional 46,439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 269.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 32.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 7,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,734. The trade was a 2.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:PSTL opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.45 million, a PE ratio of 171.35 and a beta of 0.68. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 461.90%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

