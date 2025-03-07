Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $140.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $124.66 and a 1-year high of $207.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.91.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

