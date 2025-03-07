Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after buying an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $11,296,000.

Solventum Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

