Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
TMP stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $79.01.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
