Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 54,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

