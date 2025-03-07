Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.43. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -119.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

