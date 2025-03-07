QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,206 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,694 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,676,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,162,292 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $20,229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 170,175 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 516,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 403,178 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMY. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:HMY opened at $10.87 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

