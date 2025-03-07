QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $151.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Crane has a 1-year low of $126.03 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

