QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Wipro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 47,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIT. HSBC raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

