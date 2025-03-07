QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $30,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 4.8 %

WH stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

