QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,879 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,110,000 after buying an additional 5,171,340 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 737.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,982,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after buying an additional 1,745,986 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 579.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,295,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 1,105,355 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,463,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after purchasing an additional 756,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
Shares of CWK opened at $11.41 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
