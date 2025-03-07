QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,503,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,062,000 after acquiring an additional 97,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,934 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $86,955.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,444.48. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $85,018.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,824.49. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,409 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

