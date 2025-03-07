QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 20.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,669,000 after purchasing an additional 389,639 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,928.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,416 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $53,184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 43.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 193,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $259.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

